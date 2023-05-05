DarioHealth (DRIO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter.

DarioHealth Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DRIO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $93.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Institutional Trading of DarioHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 304,326 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 729.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 429,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 70,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. Its solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.