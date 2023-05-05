Daniel Zachary Bishop Buys 1,000 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $28.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,536,000 after buying an additional 170,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,347,000 after purchasing an additional 92,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,058,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,247,000 after purchasing an additional 218,567 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,717,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,588,000 after purchasing an additional 39,915 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,210,000 after buying an additional 329,678 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNV. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.