Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,495,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 86,829 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.34% of Danaher worth $662,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $177.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.73. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

