Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Danaher by 23.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $242.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

