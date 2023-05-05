Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) EVP Sells $2,436,512.18 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.44. 2,061,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,636. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $227.00 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

