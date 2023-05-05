Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,206 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

