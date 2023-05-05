Dakota Wealth Management Sells 601 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 284,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,436,000 after buying an additional 21,354 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 125,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,984,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 448,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,706,000 after buying an additional 92,025 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $200.98 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $217.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.63. The stock has a market cap of $277.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

