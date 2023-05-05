Dakota Wealth Management Sells 505 Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 461.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BUI opened at $23.12 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

