Dakota Wealth Management Raises Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 4.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allstate Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $114.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.35. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -66.92%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

