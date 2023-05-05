Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $77.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $80.05.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

