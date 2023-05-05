Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.85 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,398,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $781,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,033 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 85,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 44,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,600,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 20,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average is $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

