Dakota Wealth Management Grows Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,099 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 80,530 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

NYSE PSTL opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.43 million, a PE ratio of 106.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 678.62%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

