DA Davidson Comments on HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for HomeTrust Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

HTBI stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $333.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $30.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.47%.

Insider Activity at HomeTrust Bancshares

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $46,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $46,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,581 shares in the company, valued at $895,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $166,020.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 285,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,914. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Featured Articles

