D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Sets New 52-Week High at $110.55

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.55 and last traded at $110.33, with a volume of 649920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,122 shares of company stock worth $202,544 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

