D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Sets New 52-Week High at $110.55

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.55 and last traded at $110.33, with a volume of 649920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.77.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,122 shares of company stock worth $202,544 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.