Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,475,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 2,174,179 shares.The stock last traded at $8.14 and had previously closed at $8.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 12.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 642,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 17,493 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.