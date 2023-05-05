CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Trading 3.9% Higher

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) shares rose 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA engages in the provision postal and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Mail, Express and Parcels, Financial Services and Retail, and Bank. The Mail segment includes postal financial services and retail products, payments related with collection of invoices and fines, and integrated solutions and tolls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.