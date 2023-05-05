CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Receives $41.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on CTS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CTS Trading Down 0.4 %

CTS opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06. CTS has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $49.59.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.89 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CTS will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Institutional Trading of CTS

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CTS in the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CTS by 26.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CTS in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTS by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

