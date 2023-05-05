Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Up 11.6% After Earnings Beat

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) rose 11.6% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 496,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 396,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $76,491.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $76,491.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,742.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $28,315.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $234,134. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,305 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,720,000 after purchasing an additional 159,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 17.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,700,000 after acquiring an additional 485,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,269 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $105,718,000 after acquiring an additional 59,877 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,484,660 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,784,000 after acquiring an additional 791,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 7.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,678,740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after acquiring an additional 119,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Stock Up 12.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 14.79 and a quick ratio of 14.11. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.32.

About Cryoport

(Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.