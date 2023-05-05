Critical Comparison: CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) and Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO)

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Rating) and CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tingo Group and CorVel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingo Group $146.04 million 2.88 -$47.07 million N/A N/A CorVel $704.48 million 5.03 $66.41 million $3.82 54.04

CorVel has higher revenue and earnings than Tingo Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingo Group -32.23% -16.05% -8.70% CorVel 9.63% 33.47% 16.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Tingo Group and CorVel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tingo Group and CorVel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CorVel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Tingo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of CorVel shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of CorVel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tingo Group has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorVel has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CorVel beats Tingo Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tingo Group

(Get Rating)

Tingo Group, Inc. operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities. It is also involved in the growing telematics and commercial mobile resource management market, with a focus on designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling mobile computing solutions that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions. The company was founded on January 31, 2002 and is headquartered in Montvale, NJ.

About CorVel

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates through the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

