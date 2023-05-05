Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Susquehanna

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRTO. Huber Research lowered Criteo from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CRTO opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. Criteo has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.74 million. Criteo had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, Director Rachel Picard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rachel Picard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $152,621.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,149.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,426. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 106.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.