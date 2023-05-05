Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $43.00. The stock traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $22.66, with a volume of 179627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

CRNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $132,623.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.02). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 3,460.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

