Crewe Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock opened at $134.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.40 and its 200-day moving average is $164.35. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $6,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,383,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $6,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,383,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $3,356,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217,209 shares in the company, valued at $372,136,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 492,337 shares of company stock worth $74,429,732. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Cowen raised their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.27.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

