Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,119,302 shares of company stock valued at $31,114,171 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GS opened at $321.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.27. The company has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

