Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 33 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Bank of America upped their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,733.19.

Booking Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,603.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,582.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2,275.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,731.75. The firm has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.