Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 286 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MO opened at $46.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.03.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.