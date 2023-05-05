Crewe Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,614.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.87.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

