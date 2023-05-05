Crewe Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

JEF stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.16. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Featured Stories

