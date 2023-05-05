Crewe Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Electric Price Performance

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lifted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Shares of GE opened at $99.32 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.28. The firm has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

