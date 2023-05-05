Crewe Advisors LLC Has $177,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after buying an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,012,000 after acquiring an additional 749,660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 336.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after acquiring an additional 320,346 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,813,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16,363.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 151,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,552,000 after acquiring an additional 150,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $442.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $430.93 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.25. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.6 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.