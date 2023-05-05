Crewe Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.60. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

