Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mondelez International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 42.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,067 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $77,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

