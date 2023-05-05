Creightons (LON:CRL) Shares Down 1.4%

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Rating) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.44). Approximately 1,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 50,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3,500.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.52.

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Beautiful Brunette, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

