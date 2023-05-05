Credit Suisse Group Trims MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Target Price to $1,700.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MELI. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,445.50.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,213.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 127.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,241.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,065.07. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,337.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

