Credit Suisse Group Increases Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $95.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ACHC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.45.

ACHC stock opened at $68.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.04. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 16.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

