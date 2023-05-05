Credit Suisse Group Cuts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $75.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.04.

Shares of NET stock opened at $40.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.73. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $88.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -68.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $3,695,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,007 shares of company stock valued at $25,110,698 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 68.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Cloudflare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 33.3% in the first quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

