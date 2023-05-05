Crane (NYSE:CR) Stock Holdings Increased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Stock Up 4.0 %

CR stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.