Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,782 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $53.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.72. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $55.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

