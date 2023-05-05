Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $111.79 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $131.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.64. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

