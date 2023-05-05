Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,636 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $103,307,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $106.99 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day moving average of $120.50. The company has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 57.99%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

