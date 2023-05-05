Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating) by 331.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 222,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 39,074 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 572.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $863.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $43.93 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.