Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $128.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $160.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

