Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 28,901 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,213 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,901 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of First Busey worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC increased its position in First Busey by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 12.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BUSE. StockNews.com began coverage on First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

In related news, Director George Barr sold 2,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $66,530.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,363.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,647.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,483.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Barr sold 2,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $66,530.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,363.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,322 shares of company stock valued at $259,618 and have sold 23,302 shares valued at $573,846. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

