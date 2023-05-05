Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,374 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at $978,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in ALLETE by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALE stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.71%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

