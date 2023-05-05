Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,545 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 433.2% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 119,679 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 797,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 66,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 756.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 37,268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.21 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

