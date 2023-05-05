Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) SVP Sells $946,942.36 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Corning Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.85.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Corning by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after acquiring an additional 476,621 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

