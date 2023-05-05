Cormark Lowers 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$4.75

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Cormark from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.38% from the stock’s previous close.

VNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 5N Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.50.

TSE VNP traded up C$0.23 on Friday, reaching C$3.29. The company had a trading volume of 194,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,419. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$1.03 and a 52 week high of C$3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.25. The stock has a market cap of C$290.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.57.

5N Plus ( TSE:VNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$82.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$89.11 million. 5N Plus had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. Equities analysts predict that 5N Plus will post 0.15625 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.32, for a total value of C$263,781.00. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

