Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPRT. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Down 0.8 %

CPRT stock opened at $78.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.23. Copart has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $80.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Copart by 1,212.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Copart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.