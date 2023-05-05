Contrasting Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) and Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL)

Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Rating) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Minerals and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Minerals -377.19% N/A -187.86% Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Applied Minerals and Atlas Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus price target of $24.44, indicating a potential upside of 44.90%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Applied Minerals.

10.9% of Applied Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Applied Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Minerals and Atlas Energy Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Minerals $1.41 million 0.99 -$3.28 million N/A N/A Atlas Energy Solutions $482.72 million 3.49 N/A N/A N/A

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Minerals.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats Applied Minerals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc. engages in the production of halloysite clay and natural iron oxide solutions. It offers its products under the Dragonite, Dragonite-XR, Dragonite-HP, Dragonite-PureWhite, and Amiron brands. The company was founded on March 4, 1924 and is headquartered in Eureka, UT.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

