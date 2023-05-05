ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.37. 5,566,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,549,843. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.79 and a 200 day moving average of $113.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.11.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.