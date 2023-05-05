ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,510,401. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.11.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.